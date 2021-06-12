UGA, Georgia State head to bowl games in college post-season

Georgia will be well-represented in the post-season.

ATLANTA — People in Georgia can take pride in college football after two teams were tapped for bowl games in the post-season.

After playing in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, the Georgia Bulldogs will head to South Florida for their next game.

Despite their loss to Alabama, UGA will play the University of Michigan in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve.

The Dawgs will clash with the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. in Miami Gardens for the College Football Playoff. It will be UGA's first appearance in the Orange Bowl since 1960.

If the Dawgs win, the No. 3 seed will move on to compete in the finals.

Meanwhile, Georgia State University is going to a bowl game for the third straight year.

The Panthers were invited to play against Ball State for the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day. Georgia State will take on the Cardinals at 2:30 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama.

Georgia State has only had a football team for 12 seasons. This is their fifth trip to a post-season bowl game.

Though both Georgia teams will be playing out of state, Atlanta will be hosting a bowl game on Dec. 18 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Celebration Bowl honors athletic excellence at historically black colleges and universities and is traditionally played in Atlanta.