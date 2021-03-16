Georgia Tech has positive COVID-19 test upon arrival to March Madness bubble

The team is dealing with a positive case before its First Round game against Loyola-Chicago.

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia Tech has entered the March Madness bubble. Unfortunately, so has COVID-19.

Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner revealed on Tuesday that a member of the team's "travel party" tested positive for COVID-19, and it was discovered during an intake test. Pastner would not reveal any more details about the person, citing HIPAA laws.

Pastner said the individual has been isolated in Indianapolis and will not participate in any of the team's potential games this weekend in the NCAA Tournament, including the first round game versus Loyola-Chicago on Friday afternoon.

The individual is asymptomatic, according to Pastner. No other members of the team were deemed close contacts through contact tracing.

Pasnter said if the individual remains asymptomatic, he would likely be able to participate in the next weekend of the tournament should the Yellow Jackets make it to the Sweet 16.

"The good news is everyone else is good to move forward and we're full throttle ahead," Pastner said.

Pasnter said there were "abnormalities" found in the team's testing following the Yellow Jackets' victory over Florida State in the ACC Championship. After investigating the results, the team was cleared to travel to Indianapolis. However, two members traveled to Indianapolis separately from the rest of the team out of an abundance of caution, Pastner said.

"We have been so careful. We've been so protective. We've done everything within our power to mitigate circumstances ... The guys don't even call me coach. They call me COVID-19 security guard," Pasnter said.

"We're dealing with an invisible ghost that we can't see. It's obviously a very dangerous virus."

Georgia Tech punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. It's the first time the Yellow Jackets have been in the tournament since 2010.