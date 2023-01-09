Things to know for the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Downtown Atlanta will see the college football season kickstart this weekend Georgia Tech and Louisville.

ATLANTA — Friday night will see the college football season kickstart in earnest in Downtown Atlanta, with the Aflac Kickoff Game between Georgia Tech and Louisville.

The Yellow Jackets are hoping to see big progress under first-year coach Brent Key, while Louisville is considered something of a sleeper team this year.

If you're headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to catch the action, here's some information you'll want to know:

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Aflac Kickoff Game things to know

Who : Yellow Jackets vs. Cardinals

: Yellow Jackets vs. Cardinals What : Aflac Kickoff Game

: Aflac Kickoff Game Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium When : Friday night, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday night, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. Gates open : 5:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. TV : ESPN

: ESPN Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster starting at $30.

Electronic tickets

Organizers for the game note that there will not be any PDF or print-at-home ticketing options available - only downloaded onto mobile devices. A mobile ticketing guide is available here.

However, if you're the sentimental type, commemorative souvenir tickets are also available here.

Cashless stadium

Organizers also stress that Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a cashless facility - you can only pay for concessions and other items using a card or mobile payments like ApplePay.

For those who typically only use cash, though, they also note that there are 10 kiosks inside the stadium where cash can be loaded onto a prepaid debit card with no transaction fee, allowing for purchases inside the stadium.

Clear bags

Lastly, organizers highlight the stadium's clear bag policy as well as bag size limits.

The size is capped at clear bags measuring no larger than 12" x 6" x 12.

Small clutch bags without a handle or strap are also allowed as long as they are not larger than 4.5" x 6.5".

For parents of young children, the bag policy does allow for diaper bags. Guidlines note: "Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy."