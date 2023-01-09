Things to know for the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — Friday night will see the college football season kickstart in earnest in Downtown Atlanta, with the Aflac Kickoff Game between Georgia Tech and Louisville.
The Yellow Jackets are hoping to see big progress under first-year coach Brent Key, while Louisville is considered something of a sleeper team this year.
RELATED: Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison highlight college football's AP preseason All-American squad
If you're headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to catch the action, here's some information you'll want to know:
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Aflac Kickoff Game things to know
- Who: Yellow Jackets vs. Cardinals
- What: Aflac Kickoff Game
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- When: Friday night, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
- Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
- TV: ESPN
- Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster starting at $30.
Electronic tickets
Organizers for the game note that there will not be any PDF or print-at-home ticketing options available - only downloaded onto mobile devices. A mobile ticketing guide is available here.
However, if you're the sentimental type, commemorative souvenir tickets are also available here.
Cashless stadium
Organizers also stress that Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a cashless facility - you can only pay for concessions and other items using a card or mobile payments like ApplePay.
For those who typically only use cash, though, they also note that there are 10 kiosks inside the stadium where cash can be loaded onto a prepaid debit card with no transaction fee, allowing for purchases inside the stadium.
Clear bags
Lastly, organizers highlight the stadium's clear bag policy as well as bag size limits.
The size is capped at clear bags measuring no larger than 12" x 6" x 12.
Small clutch bags without a handle or strap are also allowed as long as they are not larger than 4.5" x 6.5".
For parents of young children, the bag policy does allow for diaper bags. Guidlines note: "Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy."
If you happen to bring a big that doesn't fit the policy, organizers note: "Guests with non-complying bags can store their items for a fee at one of the conveniently located bag check locations provided by The Mobile Locker Company outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bag valet stations will be available near Gate 2, as well as the Northside Drive sidewalk by the Gate 1 Box Office. The Mobile Locker Company will be available from two hours prior to kickoff and close 1.5 hours after the game concludes. Items must be retrieved from The Mobile Locker Company truck on the same day."