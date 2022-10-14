Georgia Tech announces new athletic director

The school said Alabama executive deputy director of athletics J Batt would be heading Tech's athletic department.

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech announced their new athletic director Friday, filling a position that first and foremost faces the task of hiring a permanent new football coach and revitalizing the program.

The school said it had appointed J Batt as athletic director. He was currently in a role at the University of Alabama as executive deputy director of athletics, as well as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer.

Batt will start at Tech on Oct. 24, the school said in a release.

“We’re excited to welcome J to Georgia Tech. His leadership experience at one of the most competitive programs in the nation and his extraordinary track record in fundraising and revenue generation will bring great value to Georgia Tech,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in a statement.

Join us in welcoming J Batt as the new Georgia Tech Director of Athletics

Tech announced the firing of football coach Geoff Collins and previous AD Todd Stansbury last month.

It came as the Yellow Jackets' football team started the season 1-3, continuing a listless run under Collins that saw the program go 10-28 under the departed coach.

Assistant Brent Key has been in charge since, and has so far won both games the team has played with him at the helm - against Pitt on Oct. 1 and Duke on Oct. 8. They play Virginia next Thursday night at home.

Tech said Batt, the new athletic director, will "report directly to Cabrera and serve as a member of his cabinet" and "be responsible for planning, developing, administering and advancing Georgia Tech's intercollegiate athletic programs, with a focus on building an environment that inspires and empowers student-athletes to be champions in academics, competition and life."