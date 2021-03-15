Georgia Women's Basketball to face Drexel in NCAA tournament

Georgia is a three-seed in the tournament and are the SEC runners-up

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia women's basketball is going dancing. The Dawgs will be the three-seed in the Alamo Region of the NCAA women's tournament and drew 14-seed Drexel in the first round.

The three-seed is their highest seeding since 2007 when they were also a three-seed.

Georgia (20-6) drew the SEC at-large bid after taking South Carolina to the brink in the SEC tournament and finishing as runners up. The game will be played on ESPN2 on March 22 at 12 p.m.