MACON, Ga. — Don Sports bleeds red-and-black and he graduated from Georgia.

"This is a story that goes back 50 years -- when I was in kindergarten, we would end prayers with 'God Bless Dooly's Dogs,'" he recalled.

Sports is loyal but frustrated.

"I went to Georgia as a transfer in 1981, got to see two years of Herschel Walker, so I have been disappointed my whole life," he said. "This is the next step for Georgia to win a national championship, and I've been hoping they'd do that every year for 30 dadgum years."

Well, if they're going to do it this year, they've got to go through the Fighting Irish.

Both teams are ranked in the top 10, and Dawg Nation in Central Georgia feels pretty confident.

Liz Denton has family that attend Georgia.

"I think they'll do fine against Notre Dame. We're the dogs so we'll be fine," she surmised.

Maurice Barnes says he always watches the game and has his friends over.

"Well, actually, I think Georgia going to pull it out, and Jake Fromm's going to have a great game," he projected.

Of course, Georgia fans are never going to forget the first time they played Notre Dame. It was 1981 in New Orleans. Herschel Walker was a freshman, and Georgia beat Notre Dame to win the National Championship.

The Dawgs beat the Irish in 2017 in South Bend, too, but only by a point, so watch out, tail-wagging folk -- this might not be a cakewalk for the guys that call Athens home.

"But as long as we don't get the big head, we should be fine, but I am just scared to death right now, as Larry Munson would be, that we could go into this game with a big head and all these five-stars could play like two-stars, which has happened before -- I've seen in happen," Sports said.

Well, we will see what will happens Saturday night in prime time.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. right here on 13WMAZ.

