GHSA approves use of shot clock in high school basketball

THOMASTON, Ga. — The GHSA approved use of a 30-second shot clock beginning in the 2020-2021 season at its June 23 meeting.
The shot clock will be phased in over the course of three seasons. Beginning in 2020, the clock will be used in holiday tournaments and showcase games, but will not be used in region games or playoff games.
That changes in year two, when the clock will begin use during region games pending region approvals.
Beginning in 2022-2023, the shot clock will be used during varsity games including state playoff games.
The GHSA's basketball committee approved the measure 53-10.