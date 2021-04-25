GHSA baseball playoff brackets released

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) released the 2021 baseball playoff brackets. The playoffs begin April 29 and 30
Below are the Central Georgia teams who made it to the playoffs and their first round matchup. Click the class section to see the full bracket.
Home teams are listed second.
- Tucker vs Houston County
- Northside-Warner Robins vs Westlake
- Jones County vs Wayne County
- Veterans vs Ola
- Howard vs Thomas County-Central
- Cairo vs Perry
- Westover vs West Laurens
- Windsor Forest vs Mary Persons
- Upson-Lee vs Liberty County
- Crisp County vs Southeast Bulloch
- Bacon County vs Dodge County
- Washington County vs Vidalia
- Toombs County vs Bleckley County
- Putnam County vs Worth County
- Trion vs Crawford County
- GMC Prep vs Bowdon
- Pelham vs Johnson County
- Treutlen vs Seminole County
- Mt. Zion vs ACE Charter
- Social Circle vs Taylor County
- Heritage-Newnan vs First Presbyterian Day
- Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg vs Tattnall Square Academy
- Brookstone vs Stratford Academy