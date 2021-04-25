x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Sports

GHSA baseball playoff brackets released

Playoff baseball begins April 29
Credit: Molly Jett

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) released the 2021 baseball playoff brackets. The playoffs begin April 29 and 30

Below are the Central Georgia teams who made it to the playoffs and their first round matchup. Click the class section to see the full bracket.

Home teams are listed second.

Class 6A

  • Tucker vs Houston County 
  • Northside-Warner Robins vs Westlake

Class 5A

  • Jones County vs Wayne County 
  • Veterans vs Ola

Class 4A

  • Howard vs Thomas County-Central
  • Cairo vs Perry
  • Westover vs West Laurens

Class 3A

  • Windsor Forest vs Mary Persons
  • Upson-Lee vs Liberty County
  • Crisp County vs Southeast Bulloch

Class 2A

  • Bacon County vs Dodge County
  • Washington County vs Vidalia
  • Toombs County vs Bleckley County
  • Putnam County vs Worth County

Class A-Public

  • Trion vs Crawford County
  • GMC Prep vs Bowdon
  • Pelham vs Johnson County
  • Treutlen vs Seminole County
  • Mt. Zion vs ACE Charter
  • Social Circle vs Taylor County

Class A-Private

  • Heritage-Newnan vs First Presbyterian Day
  • Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg vs Tattnall Square Academy
  • Brookstone vs Stratford Academy