ATLANTA — Director of the Georgia High School Association Robin Hines has announced that the GHSA is canceling all sports for the remainder of the year.

Hines says that Governor Brian Kemp's announcement that Georgia's public schools will be instructing online for the remainder of the year was one of the main deciding factors.

Hines says there are currently no plans to grant an additional year of eligibility to students and adds that there will be no GHSA activities or practices allowed until further notice.

Originally, GHSA had announced a suspension of contests and practices until at least April 24.

