With this season's rule changes and championship game schedules, Marvin James got a chance to talk to the man who helps decide the new rules and regs, GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines.

You may remember that name here in Central Georgia because Hines is a former principal with Northside and Superintendent of Houston County Schools. Hines talked about year number one in his new job.

"We did over 10,000 pieces of transfer eligibility -- that's 10,000 kids -- and there are problems that pop up from time to time, but in the large scheme of things, it's not a big problem, but when it affects your school, it is a big problem," said Hines.

But overall, Hines says he's learning more and more about the evolution of the student athlete while on the job, and says working such a long time in South and Central Georgia in the past has helped prepare him for life today.

"It's highly competitive and we have great coaching staffs without, throughout and look to compete at the highest level across sports, and Middle Georgia really supports all of their athletic teams, no matter what sport. They did a great job of basketball championships with Wilco, Upson Lee and Warner Robins -- it's second to none and it's great experience for the kids and it's something they will remember for the rest of their lives," Hines said.

