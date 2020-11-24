GHSA moves Class 2A and 4A playoff football games

The GHSA cited a lack of available officials for Friday night as the reason for the move

Several Central Georgia football teams will be playing their Georgia High School Association round one playoff games on Saturday instead of Friday.

The GHSA announced all class 2A and 4A playoff games will be moved Saturday due to a lack of available playoff officials on Friday night.

Eight Central Georgia teams will be affected by the move. 2A's Dodge County, Bleckley County, Washington County and Northeast High games are moved. 4A's Perry, Baldwin, Westside, and West Laurens High games are all moved as well.

Bleckley County will be on the road against Vidalia. Northeast will host Toombs County at 2:00 p.m. in Henderson Stadium. Dodge County hosts Swainsboro at 3:00 p.m. Washington County takes a road trip to Jeff Davis at 6:00 p.m.