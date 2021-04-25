GHSA soccer round two playoff brackets

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) released the 2021 soccer playoff brackets.
Below are the Central Georgia teams who made it to the playoffs and remain after round one. Round two begins April 26 for the girls bracket and April 27 for the boys bracket. Click the class section to see the full bracket.
Home teams are listed second.
Class 6A
- Bradwell Institute vs Houston County
Class 5A
- Whitewater vs Veterans
- Jones County vs McIntosh
Class 4A
- Columbus vs West Laurens
- LaGrange vs Perry
- Rutland vs Columbus
Class 3A
- Morgan County vs Peach County
- Pierce County vs Mary Persons
Class 2A
- Bleckley County vs Fitzgerald
- Oglethorpe County vs East Laurens
Class A-Public
- Social Circle vs ACE Charter
- Dublin vs Atkinson County
- GMC Prep vs Commerce
- Lake Oconee Academy vs ACE Charter
- Portal vs Wheeler County
- Atkinson County vs Dublin
- Treutlen vs Irwin County
- Johnson County vs Screven County
Class A-Private
- Stratford Academy vs St. Vincents
- Eagles Landing vs First Presbyterian