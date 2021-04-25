x
Sports

GHSA soccer round two playoff brackets

These are the teams remaining in the GHSA soccer playoffs
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) released the 2021 soccer playoff brackets.

Below are the Central Georgia teams who made it to the playoffs and remain after round one. Round two begins April 26 for the girls bracket and April 27 for the boys bracket. Click the class section to see the full bracket.

Home teams are listed second.

Class 6A

Girls

  • Bradwell Institute vs Houston County

Class 5A

Boys

  • Whitewater vs Veterans

Girls

  • Jones County vs McIntosh

Class 4A

Boys

  • Columbus vs West Laurens

Girls

  • LaGrange vs Perry
  • Rutland vs Columbus

Class 3A

Boys

  • Morgan County vs Peach County

Girls

  • Pierce County vs Mary Persons

Class 2A

Girls

  • Bleckley County vs Fitzgerald
  • Oglethorpe County vs East Laurens

Class A-Public

Boys

  • Social Circle vs ACE Charter
  • Dublin vs Atkinson County
  • GMC Prep vs Commerce

Girls

  • Lake Oconee Academy vs ACE Charter
  • Portal vs Wheeler County
  • Atkinson County vs Dublin
  • Treutlen vs Irwin County
  • Johnson County vs Screven County

Class A-Private

Girls

  • Stratford Academy vs St. Vincents
  • Eagles Landing vs First Presbyterian