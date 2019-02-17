MACON, Ga. — The four-day Georgia High School Association Wrestling State Tournament wrapped up this weekend at the Macon Centreplex after crowning dozens of state champions on the mat.
Here is a look at Central Georgia’s top six finishers from the 2018-19 wrestling season.
GIRLS
176: 4th Place - Emilie Rohme of Veterans Girls
225:
- 2nd Place - Markayla Stewart of Veterans Girls
- 5th Place - Alzrea Reaves of Southwest Macon Girls
BOYS
1A-126: 3rd Place - Carson Mullis of Treutlen (27-4)
1A-132: 3rd Place - Rodney Meeks of Treutlen (26-3)
1A-145: 3rd Place - Aiden Greer of Georgia Military College (26-2)
1A-152: 4th Place - Caleb Williams of Treutlen (17-8)
1A-160: 6th Place - Parker Pierce of Mount De Sales Academy (35-10)
1A-170: 6th Place - Dylan Walton of Treutlen (29-10)
1A-182:
- 1st Place - Cameo Blankenship of Telfair County (48-0)
- 3rd Place - Chiagoziem Iteogu of Mount De Sales Academy (40-8)
2A-126: 4th Place - Dan Dozier of East Laurens (25-9)
2A-145: 6th Place - Dylan Eidson of Lamar County (40-7)
2A-195: 5th Place - Bryce Boland of Lamar County (44-10)
2A-220:
- 3rd Place - Javon McNeal of Dodge County (44-7)
- 4th Place - Gavin Hill of Northeast (10-5)
- 6th Place - Chase Fleming of East Laurens (19-11)
2A-285: 5th Place - LaJavis Nelson of Lamar County (43-17)
4A-106: 1st Place - Austin Thiel of Perry (29-0)
4A-132: 5th Place - Logan Mcgowan of West Laurens (42-7)
4A-138:
- 3rd Place - Triston Thiel of Perry (10-3)
- 6th Place - Bobby Beasley of West Laurens (26-14)
4A-152:
- 5th Place - Caden Snell of West Laurens (21-12)
- 6th Place - Brycen Young of Mary Persons (46-5)
4A-160: 1st Place - Dre Bonner of West Laurens (50-7)
4A-170: 2nd Place - Brent Carr of West Laurens (47-3)
4A-182:
- 3rd Place - Michael Thomsen of West Laurens (39-10)
- 4th Place - Shashoni Williams of Perry (9-4)
4A-195: 2nd Place - Zeke Taylor of Perry (8-1)
4A-220: 1st Place - Chase Horne of West Laurens (59-2)
4A-285: 1st Place - Spencer Dacus of West Lauren (62-0)
5A-132: 2nd Place - Farber Julian of Veterans (63-3)
5A-145: 6th Place - Vorse Tanner of Veterans (46-14)
5A-152: 1st Place - Morrissey Francis of Veterans (61-0)
5A-160: 2nd Place - Reynolds Kevin of Veterans (62-5)
5A-170: 4th Place - Schneller Colt of Veterans (50-6)
5A-182: 5th Place - Suess Austin of Veterans (30-12)
5A-195: 5th Place - Wilkerson Wylde of Veterans (34-10)
5A-285: 3rd Place - Bonner Trey of Jones County (28-3)
6A-138: 3rd Place - Hernandez-Martinez Bryan of Houston County (53-2)
For a full list of results from the championship, click here.