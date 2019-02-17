MACON, Ga. — The four-day Georgia High School Association Wrestling State Tournament wrapped up this weekend at the Macon Centreplex after crowning dozens of state champions on the mat.

Here is a look at Central Georgia’s top six finishers from the 2018-19 wrestling season.

GIRLS

176: 4th Place - Emilie Rohme of Veterans Girls

225:

2nd Place - Markayla Stewart of Veterans Girls

5th Place - Alzrea Reaves of Southwest Macon Girls

BOYS

1A-126: 3rd Place - Carson Mullis of Treutlen (27-4)

1A-132: 3rd Place - Rodney Meeks of Treutlen (26-3)

1A-145: 3rd Place - Aiden Greer of Georgia Military College (26-2)

1A-152: 4th Place - Caleb Williams of Treutlen (17-8)

1A-160: 6th Place - Parker Pierce of Mount De Sales Academy (35-10)

1A-170: 6th Place - Dylan Walton of Treutlen (29-10)

1A-182:

1st Place - Cameo Blankenship of Telfair County (48-0)

3rd Place - Chiagoziem Iteogu of Mount De Sales Academy (40-8)

2A-126: 4th Place - Dan Dozier of East Laurens (25-9)

2A-145: 6th Place - Dylan Eidson of Lamar County (40-7)

2A-195: 5th Place - Bryce Boland of Lamar County (44-10)

2A-220:

3rd Place - Javon McNeal of Dodge County (44-7)

4th Place - Gavin Hill of Northeast (10-5)

6th Place - Chase Fleming of East Laurens (19-11)

2A-285: 5th Place - LaJavis Nelson of Lamar County (43-17)

4A-106: 1st Place - Austin Thiel of Perry (29-0)

4A-132: 5th Place - Logan Mcgowan of West Laurens (42-7)

4A-138:

3rd Place - Triston Thiel of Perry (10-3)

6th Place - Bobby Beasley of West Laurens (26-14)

4A-152:

5th Place - Caden Snell of West Laurens (21-12)

6th Place - Brycen Young of Mary Persons (46-5)

4A-160: 1st Place - Dre Bonner of West Laurens (50-7)

4A-170: 2nd Place - Brent Carr of West Laurens (47-3)

4A-182:

3rd Place - Michael Thomsen of West Laurens (39-10)

4th Place - Shashoni Williams of Perry (9-4)

4A-195: 2nd Place - Zeke Taylor of Perry (8-1)

4A-220: 1st Place - Chase Horne of West Laurens (59-2)

4A-285: 1st Place - Spencer Dacus of West Lauren (62-0)

5A-132: 2nd Place - Farber Julian of Veterans (63-3)

5A-145: 6th Place - Vorse Tanner of Veterans (46-14)

5A-152: 1st Place - Morrissey Francis of Veterans (61-0)

5A-160: 2nd Place - Reynolds Kevin of Veterans (62-5)

5A-170: 4th Place - Schneller Colt of Veterans (50-6)

5A-182: 5th Place - Suess Austin of Veterans (30-12)

5A-195: 5th Place - Wilkerson Wylde of Veterans (34-10)

5A-285: 3rd Place - Bonner Trey of Jones County (28-3)

6A-138: 3rd Place - Hernandez-Martinez Bryan of Houston County (53-2)

For a full list of results from the championship, click here.