GMC Bulldogs lead soccer surge in Central Georgia

The Bulldogs will attempt to win a third consecutive state title this spring.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — As the spring sports season takes shape, there's a different kind of football taking over Central Georgia. In case you needed more proof, just look to the 13 programs currently ranked inside the top 10 of their classifications.

Then again, you can just ask the two-time defending state champions GMC Bulldogs.



“I think they were both unique in their own ways,” senior defender Matthew Ryon said. “We definitely had different teams both times. We had some previous players come back to practice today.”



GMC won last year's title with 13 seniors. This year, coach Scott Seagraves is left with just three. But even then, the target on the Bulldogs’ backs has never been bigger.

The Bulldogs are now left with no other choice but to embrace the challenge.



“We've played well, we've played poorly but we've learned,” Seagraves said. “We've learned what we need to work on, we've learned that we can be pretty good.”



Still, the Bulldogs’ path to a three-peat this spring won't be that easy. Fellow region member ACE Charter currently sits atop the state standings in Class A-Public, according to Score Atlanta.



It was the Gryphons who lost last year's title game at the hands of none other than GMC.



“I mean us and ACE have been rivals for a few years now,” senior defender Avery Kirkland said. “We're always neck and neck in our games.”

“It definitely has exposed our problems a bit more, so we know what to work on,” Ryon said. Another thing that's helpful about it is just seeing what they do to learn from them and learn from our mistakes that we make against them.”



It’s a rivalry brewing in Central Georgia – renewed once more this Friday night.



“A win would be great for our confidence,” Ryon said. “We aren't done if we don't win but I definitely would love to. It's not something that I want to lose.”



When GMC and ACE finally collide again this Friday night, it'll be big for many reasons. Firstly, it’s about getting the Bulldogs that much closer to a region title, but as for that third straight state title, a win on Friday would give the Bulldogs all the confidence they need.



“It would say to them that you are beginning to peak at the right time,” Seagraves said. “That’s what we did last year. We know that we can play with ace we just have to execute and if we can do that i think we'll be poised to head into state and go deep into the playoffs.”