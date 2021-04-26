GMC Prep wins riflery state championship

Collin Haskins led the GMC Prep Bulldogs to their first ever riflery state championship in Griffin over the weekend. GMC Prep scored 1160 total points and took down the three-time defending state champions, Ware County,
Haskins was the individual overall winner with a score of 396.2. He edged out Laci Jewell of Ware County by one point.
Helping Haskins to the win was Madison Kennedy who finished fourth overall with a score of 392. Stella Grover (287), Caterina Knapp (284) and Kelsey Carpenter (274) also contributed to the championship win.