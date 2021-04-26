GMC Prep wins riflery state championship

The Bulldogs scored 1160 points to claim their first riflery state title

Collin Haskins led the GMC Prep Bulldogs to their first ever riflery state championship in Griffin over the weekend. GMC Prep scored 1160 total points and took down the three-time defending state champions, Ware County,

Haskins was the individual overall winner with a score of 396.2. He edged out Laci Jewell of Ware County by one point.