2 large trees collapse at Masters near group of patrons

Two large pine trees caused a frightening commotion near the 15th green and 17th tee box at Augusta National Golf Course just before play was suspended at the Masters for a second time on Friday afternoon.

The trees fell due to apparent high winds. Fortunately no patrons were injured in the fallen debris.

Here's the scary moment it happened:

well THIS was terrifying pic.twitter.com/qfIm2w4zKW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 7, 2023

The photo below shows two trees completely uprooted.

Lightning and the threat of stormy weather sounded the alarm at 4:22 p.m. despite there being no rain. It was the second time the Masters had suspended play within the same hour, although the first delay lasted less than 10 minutes.