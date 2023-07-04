2 large trees collapse at Masters near group of patrons

Two large pine trees caused a frightening commotion near the 15th green and 17th tee box at Augusta National Golf Course just before play was suspended at the Masters for a second time on Friday afternoon.
The trees fell due to apparent high winds. Fortunately no patrons were injured in the fallen debris.
Here's the scary moment it happened:
The photo below shows two trees completely uprooted.
Lightning and the threat of stormy weather sounded the alarm at 4:22 p.m. despite there being no rain. It was the second time the Masters had suspended play within the same hour, although the first delay lasted less than 10 minutes.
There is no update on when play will resume.