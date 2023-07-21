Georgia Bulldog alum takes commanding lead at The Open

The Georgia Bulldog shot a 6-under Friday for the second round to leapfrog to the top of the leaderboard.

The Georgia Bulldog shot a 6-under for the second round to leapfrog to the top of the leaderboard, capped by an eagle to finish the round of 65.

With the round only partially complete, 36-year-old Harman was five strokes ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood as Fleetwood was through 12 holes. The next grouping of challengers were all seven strokes back.

(Update 2:15 p.m.: As if Harman wasn't enough, Austrian Sepp Straka - who also went to UGA - finished the day 4-under for third place. Fleetwood meanwhile was 6-under overall through 15 holes, giving Harman a four-stroke lead.)

Harman, form Savannah, was a three-time All-American (second team) for UGA before turning pro in 2009.

His career-best finish at a major tournament was second at the 2017 U.S. Open. Last year he also put in a strong performance at The Open, finishing sixth.

The 2023 Open Championship is taking place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, in England's northwest.

Harman's success in the U.K. follows on the run to the quarterfinals earlier this month at Wimbledon by Christopher Eubanks, an Atlanta native and Georgia Tech alum.