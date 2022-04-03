Suwanee native Kylie Chung won the girls' ages 10-11 event and Hudson Knapp, of Marietta, triumphed in the boys' ages 7-9 division.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Young golfers across the country came together to compete and show off their talents in the Drive Chip and Putt Finals at the Augusta National over the weekend.

Two junior golfers from Georgia did not hold anything back on the golf course. Suwanee native Kylie Chung won the girls' ages 10-11 event and Hudson Knapp, of Marietta, triumphed in the boys' ages 7-9 division.

Kylie edged out her competitors by just a couple of inches in one of the tightest competitions of the event. She said in an interview that she was just having fun and that her family members are her biggest cheerleaders.

When asked how she felt after she saw her name on the winning scoreboard, Kylie said, "I feel like I'm... AMAZING."

In the interview, she was then asked about what she was going to tell those back at home about her experience.

"I'm going to tell those boys that I'm good at golf," she said.