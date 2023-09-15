Dustin Johnson says leaving the PGA Tour cost him a Ryder Cup spot

The two-time major winner believes his departure from the Tour for LIV Golf is a big reason why he will not be headed to Rome.

Dustin Johnson has weighed in on why he was not selected to compete in this month's Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

The two-time major winner tells the Palm Beach Post his departure from the PGA Tour for LIV Golf cost him a chance to compete in the bi-annual competition between the United State and Europe.

The Dutch Fork grad has a resume that features wins in the Masters and the U.S. Open. His Ryder Cup resume shows Johnson has competed in five of those events. In 2021, Johnson went 5-0 at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. That marked the first time in four decades an American golfer went 5-0 at the Ryder Cup.

This season, Johnson's best showing at the majors was a tie for 10th at the U.S. Open.