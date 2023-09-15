Dustin Johnson says leaving the PGA Tour cost him a Ryder Cup spot

Dustin Johnson has weighed in on why he was not selected to compete in this month's Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.
The two-time major winner tells the Palm Beach Post his departure from the PGA Tour for LIV Golf cost him a chance to compete in the bi-annual competition between the United State and Europe.
The Dutch Fork grad has a resume that features wins in the Masters and the U.S. Open. His Ryder Cup resume shows Johnson has competed in five of those events. In 2021, Johnson went 5-0 at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. That marked the first time in four decades an American golfer went 5-0 at the Ryder Cup.
This season, Johnson's best showing at the majors was a tie for 10th at the U.S. Open.
There is one member of the LIV Golf roster on the Ryder Cup team. Reigning PGA Champion Brooks Koepka was chosen with a captain's pick by Zach Johnson. Koepka also finished second at the Masters.