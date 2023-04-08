Third round of Masters suspended for rest of day after rain halts play

Play was suspended at 3:15 p.m. for the remainder of the third round.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The third round of the Masters has been suspended for the rest of the day after rain brought a halt to play at Augusta National on Saturday.

Play was suspended as of 3:15 p.m. Augusta National Golf Club said further information regarding when the third round will resume will be released when available.

This news does make one thing abundantly clear -- we will not have a Sunday finish at the Masters.

Patrons were seen leaving the grounds shortly after the horn blew.

At the stop of play, Brooks Koepka led all players at 13-under par.