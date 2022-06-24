PGA Junior Golf League camp introducing the game to Central Georgia kids

The camp is similar to Little League baseball, but for golf in that it teaches elementary and middle school children how to play the sport.

MACON, Ga. — For all of our young golfers in Central Georgia, golf camp is back at Bowden Golf Course.

After a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Junior Golf League returns to Macon on Monday, June 27.

PGA pro Jack Dean leads the program and he tells us that he's excited to bring golf to the kids.

"You can come as much as you want. If you can't make it for a few weeks, it's no big deal. We're not going to be like, 'Sit on the bench,' or be kicked off the team. All we're trying to do is expose kids to golf, teach them how to play golf. There are so many opportunities and doors that can be opened through the game of golf," Dean said.

The camp is completely free for the first 100 kids to register online. This includes uniforms, clubs, and other golfing equipment.

Be quick, because there only 49 open slots.

Registration is now open through June 22nd at www.PGAJuniorLeague.com.

Those interested in the camp will need to use the coupon code ‘Bowden2022f’ when registering.