Koepka, Spieth among Ryder Cup captain's picks announced in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — The eyes of the golf world were on Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday morning.

Zach Johnson, Team USA's Ryder Cup captain, made his six captain's picks for the squad in an announcement at the PGA of America's headquarters in Frisco: Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Six members of the U.S. side were already qualified before Thursday: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele.

It was up to Johnson to select the remaining six members of the team.

Much of the conversation had centered on Koepka's possible selection. He narrowly missed automatically qualifying despite not receiving Ryder Cup points for events he played on the LIV golf tour this year. But Koepka won the PGA Championship in May, finished second at The Masters in April and notched a top 20 finish at the U.S. Open in June.

Koepka and Dallas' own Spieth are Ryder Cup veterans, alongside Fowler, Thomas and Morikawa. Burns will play in the Ryder Cup for the first time.

Watch Johnson's captain's picks announcement here:

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, and Colin Morikawa are your 2023 Ryder Cup Captain’s picks.@RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/Ao09qvTEhz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 29, 2023

The Ryder Cup, a team event involving the U.S. and Europe, will be held Sep. 29-Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy.

The European side wasn't yet finalized Tuesday, but they also had six automatic qualifiers: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert Macintyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

Johnson was making his captain's picks at the new PGA of America headquarters in Frisco. The PGA of America, which operates the Ryder Cup, recently relocated its headquarters from Florida to North Texas, also developing two golf courses on the sprawling property, which will host a PGA Championship in the future.