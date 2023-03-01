Man who got golfer's Masters invite because they have same name describes surreal experience

"He didn't believe us!"

ATLANTA — When Scott Stallings, an Atlanta realtor, and his wife Jennifer tried to reach out to Scott Stallings, a pro golfer, to tell him they'd accidentally received his invitation to play in the Masters, they got a fairly understandable response.

"He responds, 'hahaha,' like yeah, right," Stallings the realtor told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn.

"He didn't believe us!" Jennifer added.

After some convincing - completely with pictures of the actual invitation - the golfer Scott Stallings finally realized this wasn't some kind of prank, and the other Scott Stallings was able to exchange info and get the Masters invitation on its way to the actual pro golfer.

Stallings - the realtor - and his wife described the surreal experience to Cody after Stallings - the golfer - posted about the mix-up and the story went viral on Monday.

The golfer, who will be making his first trip to the Masters in nearly a decade, tweeted that he had been checking his mailbox five times a day before the other Scott Stallings reached out to him.

"He told us he thought his wife had intercepted the invitation and had hid it from him, and was gonna give it to him at Christmas," Jennifer explained. "Because he saw that all his golf friends had gotten theirs."

Instead, it had gone to the couple's condo in St. Simons.

Scott the realtor said when his wife opened the mail she yelled down to him: "Scott! You're going to the Masters!"

"You know, I thought maybe it was some kind of random tickets," said Scott. "And it says no you're invited to play at the Masters."

He figured pretty quickly the package had not been meant for him.

"I follow Scott when he plays golf, which is funny - any time I see him up on the screen I'll take a screenshot of it then post it on my Facebook, saying 'Hey I did good today!'" Stallings joked.

Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday 🫠 pic.twitter.com/yMvUYm3ioK — Scott Stallings (@stallingsgolf) January 2, 2023

In the direct message the golfer Stallings posted on Monday, Stallings the realtor wrote: "Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from GA. My wife's name is Jennifer too!!... I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm (100%) sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level."

"I can be reached at ---- and I am more than happy to send this package to you," Stallings the realtor wrote to Stallings the golfer. In a follow-up message he included pictures of the invite and said: "I'm really not kidding I promise."

Stallings the realtor took the invitation on Monday to a UPS Store and got it on its proper way.