'Bucket list' | Man who got Masters invite in same-name mix-up gets real invite to practice round

Scott Stallings, an Atlanta realtor, mistakenly received an invitation to play in the 2023 Masters meant for Scott Stallings, a pro golfer.

ATLANTA — Scott Stallings, an Atlanta realtor by the same name of a pro golfer, received that golfer's invitation to play the Masters in a mailing mix-up that amusingly came to a resolution on Tuesday when he mailed it back to the golfer.

"I'm having to send my invitation to play at the Masters back to the other Scott Stallings," the realtor joked in a video as he sent it back off. "I tried."

But there's a happy ending in this for everyone - the realtor Scott Stallings will get his chance to go to the Masters after all.

He tweeted Wednesday as a follow-up to his viral tale that he'd been invited to dinner and the Masters practice rounds by the golfer Scott Stallings.

"WE ARE GOING TO @TheMasters! @stallingsgolf invited us to meet him and (his wife) Jenny for dinner and to attend the practice rounds!" realtor Scott Stallings wrote on Twitter. "This was on the bucket list. We are grateful to be able to fulfill this dream! Can't wait to see Scott in the Green Jacket! Thanks for following the fun!"

The golfer Stallings earlier this week shared a message he received from the realtor which cleared up why, after checking his mail five times a day in anticipation of the invite arriving - it hadn't.

"Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from GA. MY wife's name is Jennifer too!!," the message read. "We have a condo at ---- and I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm (100%) sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level. It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names and our geographical location. I can be reached at --- and I am more than happy to send this package to you."

The realtor added pictures of the invitation and an assurance: "I'm really not kidding I promise."

11Alive's Cody Alcorn talked to the Stallings couple from Atlanta about their surreal brush with the Masters.

When they tried to reach out to tell him they'd accidentally received his invitation to play in the Masters, they got a fairly understandable response.

"He responds, 'hahaha,' like yeah, right," Stallings the realtor said.

"He didn't believe us!" his wife Jennifer added.

That was one element that added to the confusion - both Scott Stallings are also married to a Jennifer.

"He told us he thought his wife had intercepted the invitation and had hid it from him, and was gonna give it to him at Christmas," Jennifer explained. "Because he saw that all his golf friends had gotten theirs."

Instead, it had gone to the couple's condo in St. Simons.

Scott the realtor said when his wife opened the mail she yelled down to him: "Scott! You're going to the Masters!"

"You know, I thought maybe it was some kind of random tickets," said Scott. "And it says no you're invited to play at the Masters."

He figured pretty quickly the package had not been meant for him.

"I follow Scott when he plays golf, which is funny - any time I see him up on the screen I'll take a screenshot of it then post it on my Facebook, saying 'Hey I did good today!'" Stallings joked.