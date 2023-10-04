'The best I've ever seen him play': Russell Henley nets best career finish at 2023 Masters Tournament

The former Stratford Eagle and Georgia Bulldog finished tied for fourth at seven-under.

MACON, Ga. — Making memories is what the Masters is all about, and while he didn't come away with that green jacket Sunday in Augusta, the kid that was once teeing off for the Stratford Eagles in Macon made a memory of his own that he won't soon forget.

"I mean growing up coming to watch this tournament, and then being apart of it like that on a Sunday and playing well was the best memory I'm going to have," Russell Henley said.

What a week it was for the man from Macon, who finished in a tie for fourth at seven-under par -- his best finish ever at the Masters, and at a major of any kind.

But just how big was it? Ask the guy who has known Russ for the last 20 years.

"Well, I think yesterday's round was probably the best I've ever seen him play," Bobby Hix said.

Hix, the senior teaching pro at Idle Hour Golf Club, gave Russ his first lesson when he was just 12 years old.

"Right away he started hitting some pretty good shots," Hix said. "So he looked at me, and said, 'can I come get another lesson?' And I said, 'Russell, how are your grades?' And then he looked back at his dad and said, 'I promise they're going to get better.'"

The grades got better -- and so did the game -- even when it felt like it didn't, after Henley lost the SEC Championship by a single shot during his time at the University of Georgia.

"I called him and said, 'what did you learn today?' He said, 'I can play as good as I can play and get beat. I can play bad and still win. So all I can do is play the best I can, add 'em up at the end and see where I fall.' And to me, that's what he did yesterday."

Did he ever.

Chants of 'do it for Macon' could be heard throughout the gallery on Sunday afternoon.

Henley might've come up short, but he certainly won over some hearts.

Was coach surprised by the result?

"Nope," Hix said. "I've got two flags. I've got his first professional win, I've got his first PGA Tour win. And I've got a spot on my wall for a Masters flag. So that's what I'm waiting on."

A student and his teacher -- never prouder than on Sunday afternoon.

"Oh, man, [I feel] just like a dad," Hix said.

Henley is in the player field at the RBC Heritage this week in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. on 13WMAZ.