GRAY, Ga. — A Central Georgia native finds himself on a NFL roster after being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Harrison Bryant, from Gray, was selected in the fourth round, 115th overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Bryant played his high school football at John Milledge Academy before signing a football scholarship with Florida Atlantic University.

While at FAU, Bryant was a standout and one of the best tight ends in the program's history.

Bryant finished his four year career with 148 receptions, 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns. As a senior he won the John Mackey Award which goes to the best tight end in the country.

It is the first time a player from a non-Power Five school has ever won the award.

Bryant was the sixth tight end to be drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished his senior year with 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.

He is also the first ever unanimous All-American for the FAU Owls.

