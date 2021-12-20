'My first without Henry’ | Billye Aaron remembers late husband, Baseball legend Hank Aaron

American Baseball legend Hank Aaron is honored at the 38th annual United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Mayor’s Masked Ball almost a year after his death.

ATLANTA — More than 10 months has gone by since Baseball Hall of Famer Atlanta Braves icon Henry "Hank" Aaron died in his sleep. He and his wife of 47 years, Billye Aaron, were inseparable - a fixture in Atlanta's civic life, donating their time and money to numerous philanthropic and humanitarian causes.

The United Negro College Fund, or UNCF, is a big one.



This past weekend, for the first time, Billye showed up to the UNCF Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball without her longtime date. She told 11Alive's Shiba Russell she almost didn't come. She was feeling too emotional, but Hank was being honored.

Russell spoke with her outside the ballroom for her first interview since his passing.

“I was very impressed and very honored by the fact that they honored him today,” said Aaron.

The annual event is UNCF’s fundraising gala that brings together members of the Atlanta community to support UNCF-member institutions including Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and The Interdenominational Theological Center.

“It is hard sometimes to get people to come and help and sit like this and we often attracted fellow baseball players, football players, and you name it. I used him all those years to attract celebrity guests and he was very supportive,” said Aaron.

The Mayor's Masked Ball was founded by Aaron and then Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young 38 years ago as a way to raise money for UNCF scholarships. An annual fundraising event that her husband helped with, according to Aaron.

That being said, Billye Aaron has helped raise millions. When it comes time to celebrate her birthday, Billye has not been looking to rake in gifts. She's spoken up to make a difference.

Billye has traditionally asked anyone looking to celebrate her birthday to donate to the UNCF scholarship fund instead. This year, Atlanta's UNCF ball has earned nearly $1.5 million - the most earned out of any of the other 17 balls hosted across the country.

“My first without Henry,” said Aaron when asked how she's doing this year without him by her side.

“I was sitting there thinking of the talks we had sometimes during the ball and how very much I miss him but, we must move on,” said Aaron tearfully.

Hank Aaron died peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 22. The Home Run King was 86 years old. Aaron and her late husband were married in 1974 and had been married for 47 years before his death.

The baseball legend began his career in the major leagues at 20 years old with the Milwaukee Braves. Known by the Baseball Hall of Fame as one of “ baseball’s most iconic figures,” he broke Babe Ruth's home run record on April 8, 1974, when he hit his 715th home run.

Aaron remains baseball's all-time leader in RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856).

Apart from being a force in the field, Aaron was also an activist against racism in Major League Baseball. With his wife, he co-founded the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation to help children develop their potential.

Aaron remembers her late husband and his continuous support to help push UNCF forward.