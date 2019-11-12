GRAY, Ga. — A John Milledge Academy graduate has won the Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football.

He is Harrison Bryant of Gray, a senior at Florida Atlanta University.

He'll receive the award live Thursday night at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

According to the Mackey Award announcement, Bryant has been a rock for Florida Atlantic this season as both a leader and student athlete.

He lead the nation's tight ends with 1,004 yards and 65 receptions and also scored seven touchdowns.

FAU

He'll lead the Florida Atlantic Owls to the CheriBundi Boca Raton Bowl against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs on Dec. 21.

Bryant, who is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, was also named to Sports Illustrated's All-American team on Wednesday.

