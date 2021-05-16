Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) - Rookie Onyeka Okongwu had career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll after a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their Eastern Conference playoff spot was locked in before taking the court. They'll face New York in the opening round beginning next weekend, with the Knicks gaining the home-court edge earlier in the day with a win over Boston. The Rockets closed out a dismal season with a 17-55 record - their worst showing since 1982-83.