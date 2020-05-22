NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Looking for something fun to do with the family while you're stuck at home? You might be in luck.

Healthy Kids Running Series is for kids 2-14 years old and kicked off Sunday but not how it normally does. The New Cumberland Series typically meets at Roof Park in Fairview Township, York County. With the new guidelines, the series goes virtual and encourages families get out of the house and find a safe place to participate. This way, families could still have something to do to stay active, together.

Allison Jackson of York Haven started the New Cumberland Series six years ago, after her son Nathan started in a different series. The local series started with about 50 kids. Now, the local series reaches nearly 200 kids.

“Something fun and healthy to get him excited so we brought it locally," said Jackson.

“It’s been great to come out as a family and it also is a very awesome way to introduce competition,' said Marc Semke. They always look forward to that. They get to run together, now. They’re usually in different age groups.”

Semke's three children compete in the series.

“They realize they can do something they didn’t think they were capable of. So, everyday they come out each week and well I didn’t think I could do that. This week I did it. So, that what I think is the best part about it is showing they can do things better than they think," said Semke.

The national campaign impacts more than 60,000 kids and over 300 communities.

Community coordinators map out place to give families ideas to run, safely. Even, reconstructing the start and finish at Roof Park to stay on the sidewalks.

Organizers say there'e still time to get involved in the spring running series. You can find out more information here.