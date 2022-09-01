Hear from Georgia Bulldogs as they prepare for the CFP national championship

Saturday was media day and it was all virtual due to COVID-19 protocols. 13WMAZ was still able to talk to a few dawgs about the big time matchup.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — It’s official both teams are ready to rumble in the 2022 CFP national championship between Georgia and Alabama.

The Dawgs are in town after landing in the Circle City, Friday night. The Dawgs say this is definitely a business trip taking on the Tide for the second time in just over a month.

But as the countdown to kickoff looms near, the Dawgs are only focused on getting the job done Monday night and not so much worrying about a losing streak to Alabama.

"You can't really run away from the truth. That's what it is. That's our record. But we're not trying to make it an emotional thing, where you go out playing with emotions. You want to be calm, collected and have composed attack," senior Jamaree Salyer said.

"Play our game, not necessarily play their game but be who we are. We're good enough at what we do. We have great coaches. We have great players and great game plan. We are good enough at what we do. The record has been the record but we're -- this is a new game coming up. A different game, different environment. One different than I've ever played in. The stakes are different. We want to play this game. Not worry about the last few," Salyer said.

This the 8th CFP Championship but the first non-bowl city to host and not a city in the south or the east so it’s a new thing for the Circle City.

They are expecting more than 100,000 fans to attend festivities here in town through Monday night.