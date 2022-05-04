Here's what's new at Truist Park in 2022 for Braves Opening Day in Atlanta

“Today we launched our gold collection which are the uniforms our players are going to wear on the field our first homestand,” retail operations director Lisa Williams said. “All of our front logos outlined in gold. The backs of our player jerseys will also have gold around the number. And gold patches on the side of the jersey and the hat.”



The jersey's left sleeve also bears the roman numeral ‘IV,’ representing the Bravos' four world championships. They'll be worn during opening weekend.



But what about the new additions that will be available to fans all summer long?



“We really wanted to make food items that were worthy of that excitement and worthy of the champions on the field here,” executive chef Rory Bancroft said. “That's where we get the World Champion burger, the Big RBI. We always say you go big or go home. So as you can see we've gone pretty big this year. We have a lot of fun with our food.”



For the nice price of $151, Braves fans can enjoy the ‘World Champs burger,’ plus their own replica World Series championship ring, or, especially ambitious fans can pay $25,000 for the same ring that the 2021 Atlanta Braves will receive.



The colossal burger starts with an eight-ounce Wagyu beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, and includes a lobster tail, 24 karat gold wrapped fograh, truffle aioli, fried egg, lettuce, and Heirloom tomato all on a Brioche bun.