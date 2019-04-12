ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs keep winning, but it hasn't made much of an impact in the College Football Playoff rankings -- yet.

The Bulldogs blew out Georgia Tech in their final regular season game on Saturday, but remain fourth in the standings, which were released Tuesday evening.

The top four itself was the same as last week:

1) Ohio State

2) LSU

3) Clemson

4) Georgia

That'll all change next week after this weekend's conference finals. Georgia takes on LSU in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Should the Bulldogs win, they'd certainly punch their ticket in the playoffs, although where exactly they'd land would depend on what else happens.

Clemson faces Virginia in the ACC Championship and Ohio State takes on Wisconsin.

The top four teams in final rankings, which will be released on Dec. 7, will play in the playoffs. Playoff games will be held at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28.

Should LSU lose a close one to Georgia, and Ohio State and Clemson both win, it's entirely possible the top four would just be shuffled up a bit.

But if the Bulldogs lose, they'll almost certainly slide of out of the playoff picture, likely ending up in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl or perhaps the Orange Bowl in Miami. Not a bad way to finish the season, but short of what the Dawgs' fans have grown to expect.

Georgia Bulldogs' Uga through the years The very first Uga, seen in 1966. Uga VII, seen in 2007. Uga VIII, seen in 2010. Uga IX, seen in 2013. Uga X, seen in 2017.

