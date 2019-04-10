MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Moving in silence: Hearing impaired players battle on the field with Dublin Middle

Dublin High School football is having an excellent season and there's reason to believe they'll have plenty of talent coming into the program next year, including two youngsters who are hearing-impaired.

Dublin football tradition: The history of the Shamrock Bowl

Friday night, the players will hit the field out at the Shamrock Bowl, but it was not the original home for Dublin's fighting Irish. Here's the history behind the place.

Fort Valley Wildcats, Mercer Bears prepare for Saturday football games

The Fort Valley State Wildcats are on a roll. After starting the season off 0-2, the Blue-and-Gold have racked up back-to-back wins

#Tailgate13 interview: Dublin schools chairman John Bell

Dublin City Schools chairman John Bell talks about Friday night's game at the Shamrock Bowl.

PHOTOS | Brad Henderson Stadium

Henderson Stadium (10/1/2019)

WEEK 6: Football Friday Night photos

Here are your high school football scores for October 4.

Bleckley Co.

Dublin

--------------

Warner Robins

Houston Co.

--------------

Pinewood

Mt. de Sales

--------------

Pike Co.

Peach Co.

--------------

Dodge Co.

Northeast

--------------

Locust Grove

Jones Co.

--------------

Mary Persons

Spalding

--------------

Perry

Upson-Lee

--------------

East Laurens

Washington Co.

--------------

Wilcox Co.

Telfair Co.

--------------

Tattnall

Wilkinson Co.

--------------

Westfield

Trinity, Dublin

--------------

Brentwood

Memorial Day

--------------

ACE

CFCA

--------------

Howard

West Laurens

--------------

Twiggs Co.

FPD

--------------

Kendrick

Rutland

--------------

Crawford Co.

Taylor Co.

--------------

Dooly Co.

Macon Co.

--------------

Montgomery Co.

Treutlen

--------------

Aquinas

GMC

--------------

Johnson Co.

ECI

--------------

Fitzgerald

Worth Co.

--------------

Crisp Co.

Thomasville

--------------

Swainsboro

Metter

--------------

Toombs Co.

Bacon Co.

--------------

Spencer

Lamar Co.

--------------

Monticello

Putnam Co.

--------------

Jenkins Co.

Wheeler Co.

--------------

RELATED: WEEK 6: #Tailgate13 high school football updates and scores

RELATED: WEEK 6: Football Friday Night highlights

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.