Moving in silence: Hearing impaired players battle on the field with Dublin Middle
Dublin High School football is having an excellent season and there's reason to believe they'll have plenty of talent coming into the program next year, including two youngsters who are hearing-impaired.
Dublin football tradition: The history of the Shamrock Bowl
Friday night, the players will hit the field out at the Shamrock Bowl, but it was not the original home for Dublin's fighting Irish. Here's the history behind the place.
Fort Valley Wildcats, Mercer Bears prepare for Saturday football games
The Fort Valley State Wildcats are on a roll. After starting the season off 0-2, the Blue-and-Gold have racked up back-to-back wins
#Tailgate13 interview: Dublin schools chairman John Bell
Dublin City Schools chairman John Bell talks about Friday night's game at the Shamrock Bowl.
Here are your high school football scores for October 4.
Bleckley Co.
Dublin
--------------
Warner Robins
Houston Co.
--------------
Pinewood
Mt. de Sales
--------------
Pike Co.
Peach Co.
--------------
Dodge Co.
Northeast
--------------
Locust Grove
Jones Co.
--------------
Mary Persons
Spalding
--------------
Perry
Upson-Lee
--------------
East Laurens
Washington Co.
--------------
Wilcox Co.
Telfair Co.
--------------
Tattnall
Wilkinson Co.
--------------
Westfield
Trinity, Dublin
--------------
Brentwood
Memorial Day
--------------
ACE
CFCA
--------------
Howard
West Laurens
--------------
Twiggs Co.
FPD
--------------
Kendrick
Rutland
--------------
Crawford Co.
Taylor Co.
--------------
Dooly Co.
Macon Co.
--------------
Montgomery Co.
Treutlen
--------------
Aquinas
GMC
--------------
Johnson Co.
ECI
--------------
Fitzgerald
Worth Co.
--------------
Crisp Co.
Thomasville
--------------
Swainsboro
Metter
--------------
Toombs Co.
Bacon Co.
--------------
Spencer
Lamar Co.
--------------
Monticello
Putnam Co.
--------------
Jenkins Co.
Wheeler Co.
--------------
