The Academy of Classical Education's football team are kicking off their first varsity season.

Nicole Butler went to a practice to see how the Gryphons are scrambling to make their name known as Football Friday Night approaches!

With this being ACE's first year with a varsity team, I made the snap decision to see how the Gryphons are coming along.

But today, the team isn't practicing on turf or grass, but on a court.

With bad weather rolling in, the team had to move indoors, but that isn't stopping the boys from giving it their all.

"Yeah, we don't give up when we are in the game, we keep playing with our hearts," junior Chasen Lewis says.

The junior varsity team wasn't exactly in the zone last year.

"We were 1-9, I think," Lewis says.

But it's their positive spirit that is pushing them through.

"Making sure that you remember that we did win that one game and so we have the ability to win and knowing that it just takes hard work to get there. So there's no other way for us to go but up, and we are only going to get better," senior Cole Bryant says.

Head Coach Jason Stephens says don't pass on his team just yet!

"We have something to prove. We understand that we are on no one's radar right now, so we are trying to do some silent work until we can get to that point," he says.

So as they soak in those Friday night lights and head out on the gridiron, they are pumped!

"We have dangerous threats out here, so, you know, so just watch out," Lewis says.

"Done talking, done walking, time to put them shoes on and crank it up," Coach Stephens says.

Stephens says he has one goal for every game.

"Once you leave that field tomorrow, you got to look me right in my eyes and tell me that you gave me everything you have, that you left it all on the field, as long as you give me everything you have, win or lose, we have a victory," he says.

Coach Stephens says he can't wait to continue to lay down the foundation of this team with his players for the success of generations to come.

The Gryphons kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Treutlen Vikings out in Soperton.

