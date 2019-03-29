Alex Kite is one of just three seniors for Mary Persons, and he understands the discipline and the sacrifice required to lead the Bulldogs.

"He is a go-getter, man. He's a leader, he's a hard worker," Mary Persons baseball coach Clae Mathis said. "He's been at every practice, workday we've done on Saturdays. He's always been here, never missed anything, and he builds guys up -- he's just one of those guys, positive attitude."

The senior catcher takes pride in how he leads, not only with his play behind the plate, but with his energy and encouragement.

"You just have to support them, man -- through tough times, through hard times. You just gotta be there for them and you just gotta let them know there will be better days," senior catcher Alex Kite said.

Alex knows better days are on the way, because of the time he's dedicated to his academics, boasting a perfect 4.0 GPA.

"Academics is so important because if you don't have academics, you don't have a future. You have to have grades to get into school, you have to have grades to make it in life, so that's a big part of what I like to do here," Alex said.

His good grades serve as a way for the younger guys to know how they can be a leader when it's their time to step up to the plate.

"Anytime you got a guy that makes grades like that and works as hard as he does and is a good leader like he is, then people follow him and you're in a good spot," Mathis said.

And with Alex, the Bulldogs are in a great spot.

Mathis says, "And now that he is a senior, you got a lot of young guys, couple of freshmen playing, couple sophomores playing, and those guys got him to look to, and you can feel pretty confident in the example he's setting for those guys," because he's finding a way to lead Mary Persons into successful seasons on and off the diamond.