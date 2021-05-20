Wilson has a 98 academic average and is a part of one of the winningest senior classes in West Laurens baseball history

'He wasn't gonna take any shortcuts' :

Bradley Wilson is a star student and a stellar athlete on the field. He's a part of one of the winningest classes in West Laurens baseball history and he'll go down as one of the best they've ever seen.

If there was anyone who represents what it means to be a West Laurens Raider, it's Wilson.

"[He's] definitely leaving a legacy for these young guys, and Bradley goes about his business the right way every day," said Joshua Carter, West Laurens head baseball coach. "These young guys, they see that and I hope they follow in his footsteps."

The senior Raider is a two-sport star, leading the Raiders on the football field and on the baseball diamond. He says he loves representing the blue and white.

"To represent the little town of Dexter is great," Wilson said. "It feels like the whole community is here. You feel like they're behind you at all times, whether you're in the right, the wrong. If you lose, they're still behind you. If you win they're gonna keep pushing you to the next round. That's what I love about the little community atmosphere."

Wilson is a two-time All-Region selection in baseball and was named All-State his sophomore year, but his coach and former science teacher Jody Pollock said he's just as excellent in the classroom.

"Every time he steps on the field, you know exactly what you're going to get. [It's] the same way in the classroom. When we had something due in class, I know he was prepared. He was going to do everything he had to do and he wasn't gonna take any shortcuts," Pollock said.

Wilson has a 4.0 GPA and a 98 average. That's close to the number of wins he leaves behind. His senior baseball class had an 81-29 record. That's with their junior year being cut short by COVID-19.

"The stuff I'll never forget is who I played with and who I played for which is playing for your community and for your teammates," Wilson said.