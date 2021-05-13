Winning has always been on De'Aisha Stephens' mind, ever since she started playing sports at 9 years old.

'I let my work do the talking' :

As the class of 2021 prepares to graduate, 13WMAZ is looking back over the last four years and highlighting the all-stars of this class of student-athletes.

We're highlighting students who have made an impact both in sports and in the classroom for their entire high school careers.

De'Aisha Stephens is a state champion student athlete from Georgia Military Prep in Milledgeville.

"First place is all I think about. I don't think nothing less than first place," says Stephens.

Winning has always been on Stephens' mind, ever since she started playing sports at 9 years old.

She dabbled in softball, basketball, and gymnastics before falling in love with track and field.

GMC Coach Andre Warthen says, "She hates to lose, and that's one of the great factors that I like about her so much, and she's always striving to do better all the time."

The senior track star is proving that every time she competes.

Athlete of the Week All-Star: De'Aisha Stephens 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

As a sophomore, Stephens won the GHSA Class A Public title in the 800-meters, third in the long jump, and paced the 4x100 relay team to a top 8 place finish.

"It's a great feeling, being number one in the state, but at the same time, you'll have other people coming who are going to want that spot, so you're going to have to work for that spot," Stephens says.

Last month, De'Aisha won the 1-7A Region Championship in the 800m after recording a PR of 2.25, and she also took the long jump title with a mark of 17'10". She says she doesn't like to talk much when it comes to getting the job done.

"I let my work do the talking. Sometimes I get shy, but I let my work do the talking," she says.

That work includes hitting the books, too.

De'Aisha carries a 3.25 GPA along with her current rank of Sergeant First Class.

Because of her accomplishments as a student athlete Stephens, is taking her talents to The Citadel to compete in track and field while studying sports management.

GMC Athletic Director Allen Simmons says, "She's every coach's dream -- works hard and does everything you ask and is very coachable. She's done everything at GMC you could do and she does it with a smile on her face."

"I wouldn't want anyone telling me where to go. Because I have the grades, I can choose where I want to go, and going to the Citadel is going to make me even better, Stephens stated.

De'Aisha's career is not quite over just yet. She's preparing for state competition later this month, and after missing out in 2020, she's hungry for another title.