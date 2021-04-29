The Williams sisters won't just leave Westfield known for their incredible athletic ability, but also for what they do in the classroom and as leaders in the halls.

As the Class of 2021 prepares to graduate, 13WMAZ is looking back over the last four years and highlighting the All-Stars of this class of student athletes -- those students who have made an impact both in sports and in the classroom for their entire high school careers.

Westfield Hornets Emma and Ellie Williams have been playing softball since they were 6 years old, but little did we all know those moments at home would evolve into a legacy of many broken school records and 4 straight state championships on the softball diamond.

The Williams twins' head coach Danny Camp breaks down the differences between the sisters.

“From an individual standpoint, Ellie's that leader on the field and that coach,” says Camp. “She's more outgoing. Then Emma, who is a bit more reserved and she just goes about her business and just gets the job done, she just leads by example.”

The Williams sisters won't just leave Westfield known for their incredible athletic ability, but also for what they do in the classroom and as leaders walking the halls. Math teacher Mary Gentry says both Ellie and Emma truly represent what it means to be a student athlete.

“If they have a problem or don't know how to do something, they are willing to work at it or willing to work on the fundamentals and willing to do whatever it takes to be successful,” says Gentry.

Ellie is the oldest by 6 minutes. She has a slight lead over her twin when it comes to GPA with a 3.74, but just like in birth, Emma is not far behind with a 3.68.

“We're just are really best friends and do everything together,” says Ellie. “I know it's cliché to say, but Emma is my other half.”

She really means it. The sisters are heading off to college together this fall.

Ellie landed a scholarship to play softball for the Valdosta State University Lady Blazers, and Emma decided to walk on.

The twins say they are nothing without the support from their parents and big sister Bailey.

Having the resources with travel ball and hitting lessons over the years and the support of the Westfield community have helped make them who they are today.