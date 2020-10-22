Athlete Of The Week

The Warner Robins Demon just became the program's all-time record holder for tackles

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For the last three seasons Demarcious Robinson has been the epitome of a Screamin Demon on defensive side of the football.

"Best player on the field…ball hog. Ball hog mentality," Robinson said of his on the field attitude. "Got to be in on the play every time."

Robinson has been in on so many plays that he's now the all-time record holder for tackles at Warner Robins High, 367 tackles and counting.

"It's a big accomplishment. That's a personal goal I've been trying to beat my whole career, but it doesn't mean anything until I get a ring," Robinson said.

He's had his eye on the record for a few years, but this season was when he knew he could grab it.

"At the beginning of this season I started looking at it more and realized I could beat it. It made me work harder," Robinson said.

That mentality is why head coach Marquis Westbrook says Robinson is such a good leader on and off the field.

"He's a player's player. I mean they love him in the locker room and they definitely love him on the field. He's gonna get after it," Westbrook said. "He's not much of a talker now. He'll get in there and act a fool with them in the locker room and keep them laughing, but when it's time to go to work he's gonna go to work and the kids know it."

On top of an already stellar football resume, he can add Army-West Point commit. He'll be headed to West Point, New York to play for the Black Knights next season.

"For them to come and recruit him. They just don't recruit anybody. The character that he has and the work ethic that he has. That's something that they cherish at West Point," Westbrook said.

In the meantime, he'll do his best to bring another championship to Demon Country.

"It means everything to me. I mean, this is my school," Robinson said.