DUBLIN, Ga. — If you've watched any Dublin High football this year, then chances are you've seen a sensational play from JaQues Evans. The senior tailback has over 2,200 yards this season, but he's quick to defer any credit.

"I've got to trust my offensive line, I've got to trust my other backs to block for me. I just make everything else happen. I ask them to give me what they got and I give them what I got, and we just come together as one," Evans said.

But he's not just a running back. Head coach Roger Holmes and his staff have Evans play all over the field.

"He does whatever we ask him to do. He kicks off, he punts," Holmes said. We were having trouble long snapping on our PAT field goal. Well, he's gone to long snapping and it's been smooth as silk. He's played tight end for us up until this year."

The do-it-all attitude and Evans' personality is exactly why Holmes loves Evans on and off the field.

"He's fun to be around. He cuts up a lot. Sometimes I'd like to put a knot on his head, but he comes to play on Friday nights and he's a great leader," Holmes said.

Evans does his best to lead wherever he goes. With multiple football scholarship offers, he understands programs want his brains as much as his brawn.

"You've got to study hard, might have to stay a little longer, but just get a connection with your teachers and get an understanding. They get an understanding of you, but just go in there and put it all in and they'll give you what you want back," Evans said.

And, of course, he loves repping the green-and-gold. He's been playing for the Irish since his freshman year.

"I just love the place, love the fans, love everybody, the support system -- it's just great to be here," Evans said.

He'll have a chance to bring a state championship back to Laurens County on Friday as the Fighting Irish take on Brooks County for a 2A state title.

