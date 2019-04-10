MACON, Ga. — Sydney Iuliucci is a three-sport standout for the Mount de Sales Lady Cavs, spending her fall on the volleyball court.

"It's really fun, plus compared to all the other sports I play, this sport is fast-paced and you have to be everywhere all the time and paying attention every time you play it. It just gives me a boost of energy every time I play it," Sydney said.

Playing outside hitter on the floor, Sydney helps lead the team as a captain when things are high or low or even when things spike.

Sydney said, "I make it my goal every game to always encourage and always be positive, make sure everyone knows that even if we make a mistake, there is another point and we can fix it as a team."

Coach Kelly Buscher said, "She's giving 100 percent everything that she does, and that work ethic she has in the classroom translates onto the floor."

When she's not scoring with volleys, she's racking up her GPA, which currently stands at a 4.05, something she is extremely proud about and what drives her the most.

"She's in all AP classes and it's amazing and words can't describe how much dedication she has to school and athletics at the same time," said Buscher.

What she is learning now, she says, will help her in basketball and soccer down the line.

"We've learned how to make the most of our season and learned how to not push ourselves to win every game but to become better every game, and this will help me to lead over my next two seasons to not be perfect but to improve," said Sydney.

Sydney and her teammates are busy preparing for a playoff run even though they lost 6 starters from last year's team.

