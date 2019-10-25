MACON, Ga. — "I've been playing football since the first grade in the Tattnall Elementary League. What I like best, I think, is the camaraderie between teammates and there's just like no other sport with a brotherhood-type bond," says Wes Allen.

When the Tattnall senior steps on the football field in blue-and-gold, he knows he's on a mission.

"I'm more of an example leader. You won't really hear me lead verbally as much. I will step up and talk when I need to, but I'm more of an example leader," said Allen.

The legacy of Wes is bigger than his stats -- it's kind of a family thing.

"My dad played back here in the mid-1980s and there's a lot of tradition and heritage here, and I'm very proud to represent Tattnall every Friday night," he said.

And when it comes to being a student athlete, Wes says you have to represent both sides to be successful. "I think it's real vital to balance between school work and being a student athlete. Being a student athlete and playing sports have taught me a lot of valuable skills like time management."

And his coaches feel the same way, proud to impact and be impacted by such a high-character individual.

Coach Chance Jones said, "Wes is one of those one-in-a-million guys. He's easy to coach, and in the classroom, he's a great kid. As a leader of the team and school, he's been incredible. As a senior, you feel if you had 11 Wes, you can't be beat. You hate to lose him, but glad to have the time to coach him."

Wes and his teammates host Central Fellowship Friday night.

