Athlete of the Week | Peach County's Dylan Johnson

13WMAZ's Marvin James introduces us to Dylan Johnson from Peach County who is our athlete of the week

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Dylan Johnson is a four-year starter for the Peach County Trojans and loves playing under the legacy of the “Blackhats” tradition.

“Being a leader is just being a leader,” Johnson said. “I enjoy teaching things to my teammates who don’t know and helping bringing up the young guys and all that type of stuff.”

On Homecoming night, Dylan helped lead the Trojans to their first victory of the season by scoring three touchdowns over Hardaway. It was a much-needed victory for the program and it helped keep the team encouraged.

“Although we’re just 1-4 we can turn this season around and win the region and be the best team in 3A,” Johnson said.

First-year head coach Marquis Westbrook says Dylan’s leadership has been an important characteristic as part of the senior class and it’s been contagious to his teammates and coaches alike.

“Dylan’s character steps out to me the most,” Westbrook said. “He was a basketball kid so he came in a little late but he really started to take on the identity of a leader in the locker room and even on the field and its shows up in his play.”

Although the Trojans non-region schedule didn’t go as planned, they still have a chance to score big in the region and that’s exactly the message Dylan has been sharing with his teammates by example and occasionally vocally as well.

“It’s very important because it’s my last year,” Johnson said. “And I’m finally doing important things for my team and showing everyone who I really am.”