Athletes in Training: Macon's Platinum Princesses dance for sport

MACON, Ga. — Is competitive dance a sport?

It's an age-old debate, but one local group is trying to change the narrative and showcase what they do and how difficult it is.

The definition of dance is "to move rhythmically to music, typically following a set sequence of steps," and for the Platinum Princesses of Macon Dance group, they take it a step further. They liken their activity to a sport.

Sam Shortz says, "You have to be in shape, keep stretching, stay hydrated. If you're not doing that, just like any athlete, you can get hurt."

Shortz has been teaching at Platinum Princesses since 2014. The young ladies range from as young as 5 years old to 17 years old, competing nationally as a majorette dance team. He says they definitely put in the work.

"It's a lot of hard work and dedication. The girls get frustrated and I get frustrated, but if you really want it, you'll fight for it, compete for it, and come home with the trophies or money or whatever prizes you get for competing," Shortz said.

The dancing divas typically practice 3 to 4 times a week, working on precision, high energy and dancing in sync with one another, preparing for competitions every month.

"It's very fun when you see the judges and audience reactions on how they love you. The adrenaline is very fun, and how you keep hyped up by your coaches and dance with your sisters is fun for me," said dancer Journie Daniels.

Three months ago, 13WMAZ's Bre'onna Richardson decided to join the dance group as a volunteer instructor. She has a history of dancing since the tender age of 3 all the way through college, and understands the underrated accolades that competitive dancing warrants.

"It's just like, 'Why not come to Macon? You're in a new place,' and I can give back to young girls. I can be more than a coach. I can be a big sister, a mentor, and we're also having fun while working hard," said Richardson.

The Platinum Princesses are comprised of nearly 40 young ladies from primarily from Macon, Warner Robins, but they even have a member from Cochran, and the sisterhood all have one thing in common -- of course, that is to dance.

Dancer Kenzie McCoy said, "I think that majorette dancing is funner when you get to buck and do tricks. I'm flexible, so I like to do a lot of stuff."

Individual talent blended with the overall teamwork from the Platinum Princesses makes their dancing a success every time the beat drops.