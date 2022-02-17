Central Georgia Athlete of the Week: Brentwood's Cameran Francis

The three-sport star recently became Brentwood's all-time leading scorer, surpassing 2,300 career points.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The GISA state playoffs are underway this week, and if the Brentwood Lady War Eagles are to repeat as state champs this year, one player in particular will be a big reason why.



“I've had some good players in my 10 years,” Brentwood head coach Kena Lindsey said, “But never quite like her.”

That player would be Brentwood senior Cameran Francis, who plays just about every position on the floor for the Lady War Eagles.



The four-time all-state and all-region selection recently became the program's all-time scoring leader, recording 2,310 career points coming into the GISA state tournament. Francis also holds the record for the most three-point shots made in a game with 12.

Francis began playing Varsity basketball as an eighth-grader, and ever since, has participated in five consecutive region championships, two final four appearances, and one state championship.

“It's so weird, I still don't see myself as a senior,” Francis said. “I started out as a silent leader. I didn't really talk much in the beginning when I started in eighth grade but now I've become more verbal.”

The GISA state playoffs are now underway, and Francis fully intends on walking away from the game with one more title.

“It was absolutely amazing last year and I just hope we can do it again, because leaving on a win for senior year would be awesome,” Francis said.

Francis has succeeded in not only basketball, but also softball, and as a state champion last year in track, in the triple jump event.

But still there’s more, because Cameran's coach on the hardwood is also her coach in the classroom. Francis has been a part of Coach Lindsey’s science classes for a total of three years at Brentwood.

“She was always my top science student,” Lindsey said. “Any extra time she has her laptop out, even at lunch she'll be working on essays for her dual enrollment classes for college.”

Francis was also recently named Brentwood’s ‘Star Student,’ by earning the highest SAT score in her entire class.

As for what's next, Francis will head to Georgia College in Milledgeville.

Despite all of the success, she hasn't given college hoops much thought yet, but there is one caveat that could change all of that.

“I'm not really sure,” Francis said. “Maybe if we win state, I'll have a better answer.”