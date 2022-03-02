Central Georgia Athlete of the Week: West Laurens' Chase Horne

The West Laurens senior will look to cap off a record-breaking career with a fourth state title next week in Macon.

DEXTER, Ga. — At West Laurens High School, tradition is everything.

That's especially true for the Blue Raiders wrestling program, whose leader has helped start a new tradition -- a tradition of success.

Senior wrestler Chase Horne has done just about everything you can on the mat in four years.

Before he graduates and heads to North Carolina State this fall, the three-time defending state champ...will look for a record fourth title next week in Macon.



“I made sure I got my work in because ultimately my goals are higher than just this so I make sure that I get my goals in and also make sure that I try to help others,” Horne said.

The Raiders have already won this year's dual state title, but with hopefully more on the way, that part about helping others is front and center to Chase’s individual success.

“We kind of felt like a family ever since the start and I knew we did have a shot to win,” Horne said. “And that's a big part of it, going out there and competing for your family.”

Wrestling might be an individual sport, but for Chase, that's just not how it works.

“They organize their own things even without us,” West Laurens wrestling coach Mitch Lawhorn said. “Especially in an individual sport like wrestling, it's mostly every man for himself and don't really care about what the next guy's doing. ‘As long as I'm winning, that's OK.’ That's not OK with this group.”

Even after his days wrestling at West Laurens are over, for Chase, it'll all still have been for the name on the front of that uniform.