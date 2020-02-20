MACON, Ga. — The FPD Vikings finished the regular season 20-6, ready for a run in the GHSA private state playoffs, and junior Jordan Jones says the key to their success is simple.

"We're like brothers, so the chemistry is always going to be there, so it just comes easy on the court when we play," said Jones.

Jordan leads the Vikings when he's on the floor, armed with a sweet jumper and leadership that he says comes genetically.

"My dad always told me to be humble. On the court, I always know what to do, so there's no need to boast or anything. My team knows what I can do," Jones said.

And what he can do is take over a ballgame when it's clutch time. The Vikings also have their best record since 2016. Jordan says it's all about channeling in his inner "Mamba mentality."

"Getting focused the day before a game. Watch film and opponents' tendencies, and just come to the court with a level of confidence, staying cool, never get under pressure, and have fun," said Jones.

Jordan also leads by example with a 3.8 GPA, something he and his coach is proud of, and something that makes home even more worthy of our Athlete of the Week.

FPD Head Coach Gavin Chapman said, "You're not gonna hear a whole lot from him, but he speaks volumes from his play, from his leadership, by his actions. The way he stays collected through pressure when shots aren't falling and everyone expects him to make every shot, he accepts that and there's not a lot of guys who can accept that and still perform the way he does."

Jordan and FPD ended their season with a loss to top-seeded St. Francis on the road Wednesday night.

