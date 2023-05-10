'She’s a huge leader': Houston County softball player Jacy Harrelson is our Athlete of the Week

Harrelson loves the game of softball. But when it comes to leadership, that’s the most important thing of all to her.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jacy Harrelson is a two-way player for the Houston County Lady Bears softball team. She is one who gets it done in the circle as one of the team's star pitches.

She also competes well in the field and in the batter's box to the tune of 36 home runs in three seasons, including her team-leading nine this season.



“She has been a huge part of this program," Houston County High School Head Coach April Collins said. "She’s a huge leader and a part of our success with pitching and her at-bats and overall just a great leader for our team. Her teammates look up to her, she keeps up the cheers. Proud she is a Bear and to have coached her for the past four years."



Harrelson loves the game of softball and says it’s hard for her to choose between offense and defense as to what is her favorite. But when it comes to leadership, she thinks that’s the most important thing of all.