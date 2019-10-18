MACON, Ga. — Deondre Duehart is a standout football player for the Northeast Raiders who doesn't just talk the talk, but he also walks the walk.

“I lead by example,” says Duehart. "I don't really talk that much. I just lead by example.”

Deondre is finishing his prep career here in Macon. He says it took him a few years to find the right fit, but he's glad to be here.

Duehart explains, “I mean, it's the hometown so it means a lot -- all my family here, so I play like I'm doing it for everybody, and it feels good to give back to your side of town.”

Just like on the field, Deondre works even harder in the classroom so he can achieve his ultimate goals of college as a student athlete.

Deondre’s head coach Jeremy Wiggins is a Northeast graduate and former football standout, and he says he couldn't imagine having a roster without number 21.

“He brings a lot of tools to the game, especially in the red zone -- he's hard to take down, so we do a lot with him to get him isolated one-on-one with people,” says Wiggins. “I'm just glad to have Deondre on my team and glad for him to be home with us.

Deondre and his teammates take on Westside Friday night at Henderson Stadium.

